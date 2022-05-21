Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation

The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14.

The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.

Garhi said several families were left shelterless after the fire in around 40 hutments. But even six days after the tragedy, the government did not inquire about their condition.

He demanded monetary compensation, along with land allotment, as immediate relief for the affected families.

The Dera Bassi police have already booked a landowner for starting a stubble fire that spread to the hutments and led to the death of the toddler and left around 40 shanties gutted.

According to police, the hutments had come up illegally on shamlat land along the river over the last 25 years. The families here are mostly migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and work in fields and factories close by.