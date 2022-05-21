Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation
The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14.
The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.
Garhi said several families were left shelterless after the fire in around 40 hutments. But even six days after the tragedy, the government did not inquire about their condition.
He demanded monetary compensation, along with land allotment, as immediate relief for the affected families.
The Dera Bassi police have already booked a landowner for starting a stubble fire that spread to the hutments and led to the death of the toddler and left around 40 shanties gutted.
According to police, the hutments had come up illegally on shamlat land along the river over the last 25 years. The families here are mostly migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and work in fields and factories close by.
Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh
With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children's Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh.
Readers’ Take: Who let the dogs out in the tricity?
Avoid feeding the problem While the Chandigarh municipal corporation has failed to deal with the stray dog menace, dog lovers who feed these dogs with an almost karmic zeal should share some of the blame. Such people take no responsibility if the dogs they feed chase or bite others. Packs of strays lurk in public parks or street corners, chase vehicles and howl at night disturbing the neighbourhood. There should be designated feeding areas instead.
Appoint nodal officer to ensure proper use of funds: Punjab DGP Bhawra to police officials
With the funds allotted to the police department by the government for investigation of cases remaining underutilised, Director General of Police VK Bhawra has written to the senior officials to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that the money is used properly and conduct random checks as to where the investigation officers are arranging money from.
2 held with 140kg poppy husk, 50,000 pills in Ferozepur
Ferozepur Two men were arrested with 140kg poppy husk and 50,000 banned pills in Ferozepur on Friday. The accused are Kulwant Singh of Nizamwala village and Gurkirtan Singh of Joge Wala village. SSP, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said, “We setup a checkpoint in the grain market in Lakho Ke Behram village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road and recovered 140 kg poppy husk and 50,000 intoxicant tablets and two smartphones from a truck.”
Dalit boy stripped, thrashed: NCSC directs Punjab officials to file action taken report
Taking suo moto cognizance, the National Commission for Schedule Castes on Friday issued a notice to Punjab government officials asking them to submit an action taken report till May 26 in an incident wherein a 12-year-old dalit teenager boy was allegedly stripped and thrashed in Muktsar district.
