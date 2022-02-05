Child rape crime against humanity, says HC, upholds life sentence in 2014 4-yr-old rape case

Child rape is a crime against humanity and the responsibility lies with the courts to provide proper legal protection to these children, the Punjab and Haryana high court said while upholding the life sentence of a Faridabad man convicted in a four-year-old girl’s rape case of 2014.

“Their physical and mental immobility call for such protection. Children are natural resource of our country and the country’s future. The hope of tomorrow rests on them. In our country, a girl child is in a vulnerable position and one of the modes of her exploitation is rape besides other modes of sexual abuse. These factors point towards a different approach required to be adopted,” the bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Ashok Kumar stated.

The FIR in the case was registered against Sanjay, a shopkeeper on complaint of the mother of the victim in May 2014. He was convicted by additional sessions judge, Faridabad on October 2014 and awarded life sentence. The four-year-old girl had gone to his shop for purchasing curd when he had sexually assaulted her.

In high court, the convict had argued that as per medical reports, no mark of external injury was seen on the body of the child. The victim’s mother had resiled from her initial statement and the father had supported the convict’s version.

But medical reports had stated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out. It was also argued that the victim’s cross examination was not allowed by the trial court. The child examined as witness had confirmed the assault.

The high court observed that in cases of sexual assault against children, the first and most important piece of evidence is always the statement of the child victim. One may reasonably presume that a child of the age of four or thereabout would be of an age at which to questions spontaneously put to the child the answer would ordinarily be the truth, the bench added.

The court accepted the statement of the child and said once a child witness, if found competent to depose and is found reliable one, such evidence could be the basis of conviction.

“Child rape cases are cases of perverse lust for sex where even innocent children are not spared in pursuit of sexual pleasure. There cannot be anything more obscene than this. It is a crime against humanity. Many such cases are not even brought to light because of social stigma attached thereto,” the court said, adding that children need special care and protection for that responsibility lies with the courts.

