Child rights panel sounds alarm about drugs sold as candies outside Chandigarh schools

The Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued a warning about a new drug, 'Strawberry Quick', allegedly being sold as candies outside some private schools in the city.

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said, “The drug is disguised as candies, pink in colour, shaped like teddy bears, and comes in various flavours like strawberry, orange, and grape.”

She added that the target group is students of Classes 11 and 12, who are told that the candies will help them concentrate better. Bansal said that it is being distributed free-of-cost as of now to get students hooked to it.

The commission has alerted the administration as well as the UT Police about the matter.

CCPCR officials said that though they have not been able to seize the drug so far, they have information that these are sold near markets of Sectors 7, 26 and 32. They suspect that the candies have methamphetamine, also known as meth or other amphetamines, a habit-forming drug, as was found in sweets seized from other parts of the country.

The advisory recommends increased police patrolling outside schools, inspections, awareness programmes, and counselling sessions for students.

If caught, those selling such drugs outside schools will face action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per Section 22 of the NDPS Act, a person caught with commercial quantity of a psychotropic substance can be imprisoned for a minimum of 10 years and fined at least ₹1 lakh.

Recently, Arunachal Pradesh police had dismissed claims of similar strawberry meth candy being sold among students. UT police officials said they haven’t received the advisory so far, but they will work with health authorities and others officials to ensure students’ safety.