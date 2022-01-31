Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest winter period, warmer this year: Experts

Kashmir’s harshest first stage of winter, Chillai Kalan ended on Sunday with the sun playing hide and seek from the partly cloudy sky.

The weather observers say that the 40-day Chillai Kalan this year was less severe than the past three years.

“This Chillai Kalan was relatively warmer and we didn’t experience extreme sub-zero temperatures particularly in the city. The precipitation was also less. The mild snow layer didn’t sustain on city surfaces leading to dry weather while the skies remained mostly cloudy,” said IMD meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with Chillai Kalan from December 21 which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures during the season followed by 20 more days which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

For the past few days, the sun appeared regularly peeking through the partially cloudy skies.

Director of J&K’s weather centre of the Indian meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said that weather was partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K.

He said that there was a possibility of light rain and snow on January 31 and February 1 and then on February 3.

“Overall, weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy next week starting Monday. There is no forecast of any major weather system till the first week of February,” he said.

Last year, the winter had prolonged with snowfall starting in November which had damaged apple and saffron crop, uprooted trees and led to the loss of lives of 19 persons, including 10 soldiers, in many snow-related accidents and avalanches. Also, the minimum temperatures had dropped to record levels in Srinagar leading to freezing of water bodies and pipes carrying potable water.

On December 19, 2020, the mercury had plunged to record -6.6°C in Srinagar while this winter on December 18, 2021, the weather office recorded -6.0°C in the city. However, after that the temperatures this winter mostly remained below -5.0°C. Many nights, the mercury remained above zero.

“Clearly, last winter was harsh as there was very heavy snowfall in January, more than normal. This year the snowfall was less and minimum temperatures in Srinagar were also less. Overall, this Chillai Kalan was warmer and comparatively better than the past few years,” said meteorologist Farooq Ahmad Bhat.

The lowest night temperature on Sunday in Kashmir was recorded in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg where mercury dropped to -7.4°C. The resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -7.0°C.

The mercury settled at -2.3°C in summer capital Srinagar during the night while it was -3-2°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu. It was -2.8°C in Kokernag, -4.0°C in Konibal and -2.4°C in Kupwara. The day temperatures on Saturday remained lowest at Gulmarg with 0.8°C and Kupwara recording the highest of 13.8°C.

