China must open Tibet for world to see truth: Govt-in-exile

After the United States imposed fresh visa restrictions on Chinese officials engaged in restricting access to Tibetan areas, Dharamsala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Thursday said China must open Tibet to the ‘world to see the truth’. Sikyong (president) of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering. (HT File)

The leaders of Tibetan exile-government welcomed the step by the US government. They said freedom of movement is restricted inside Tibet, even to Tibetans.

On Monday, US secretary of state Marco Rubio announced the restrictions for Chinese officials involved in policies on access for foreigners to Tibetan areas. “China must restore reciprocity for our diplomats and others to access Tibetan areas in the same way that China’s diplomats enjoy broad access in the US,” he said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

Sikyong (president) of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering said Rubio had long been a strong advocate for Tibet, even during his tenure in the US senate.

“He has taken this action in accordance with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018. When a US citizen visits China, they require special permission to enter Tibet. China is restricting access to Tibet while simultaneously claiming it is a socialist paradise. If that is the case, why don’t they allow people from other countries to visit and see for themselves? The flow of information from Tibet remains restricted,” he said.

Tibetan government-in-exile spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said, “For foreigners, China gives excuses like medical reasons in view of Tibet’s high altitude. But it allows many Chinese visitors and settlers into Tibet,” he said.

“...it is not just US diplomats who should be allowed into Tibet, but all international communities, including media… this restriction came at a very right time,” he added.

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) group welcomed the move. “We commend the Trump (US President Donald Trump) administration for asserting that China’s failure to adhere to the principle of reciprocity is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso.