Chinese govt’s policies threatening Tibet’s identity, says Sikyong

Dharamshala Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering (HT File)

Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Monday said that Chinese government’s ‘unchecked’ mining and construction projects have caused extensive damage to Tibet’s natural environment.

Tsering, while reading the statement of cabinet on the 66th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, said all these practices of China defies international and domestic laws, and basic human values. The cabinet, or the kashag, is the highest executive office of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and is headed by Sikyong.

On March 10, 1959, the people of Tibet from the three traditional provinces rose in protest against the repression by the Chinese communist forces in capital Lhasa. The failed uprising led to the exile of 14th Dalai Lama and approximately 80,000 Tibetans.

Tsering said that in these past 66 years and more so today, under the current leadership, a deliberate and dangerous strategy to eliminate the identity of the Tibetan people is evident.

“Under the pretext of strengthening the consciousness of Chinese national unity, the Chinese government is implementing extensive sinicisation policies that is resulting in the gradual annihilation of Tibetans’ identity and deprivation of the fundamental human rights,” he said. He added, “Under its sinicisation campaign, large scale restrictions are imposed in the monasteries with complete denial of freedom of religion. Over a million Tibetan children have been forcibly enrolled in colonial-style boarding schools across Tibet. Under the guise of promoting the national common language, the use and teaching of Tibetan language is severely restricted.”

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile said in a statement that the preconditions set by the Chinese government to resolve the Sino-Tibetan dispute have no basis in reality and there is no question of the Tibetan side being in any position to be able to accept them.