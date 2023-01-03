Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chitkara University collaborates with ServiceNow

Chitkara University collaborates with ServiceNow

Published on Jan 03, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Chitkara University has collaborated with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve their job prospects.

The programme incorporates practical simulations, with access to ServiceNow curriculum covering subjects such as ServiceNow advanced fundamentals, IT service management, scripting and application development, which will merge textbook knowledge with practical application. (HT PHoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chitkara University has collaborated with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve their job prospects. The programme will benefit 500 students every year and is part of a global skilling initiative, RiseUp with ServiceNow.

The integrated curriculum is centered around training and certification programmes on the ServiceNow Platform, which will enable students to pursue learning in a holistic way, which can result in greater intellectual curiosity, enhanced problem solving, encourage critical thinking and higher understanding of digital skills while in university.

The programme incorporates practical simulations, with access to ServiceNow curriculum covering subjects such as ServiceNow advanced fundamentals, IT service management, scripting and application development, which will merge textbook knowledge with practical application.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said “We are delighted to collaborate with ServiceNow. Through autonomy in curriculum integration, our students will benefit and create a new career path for themselves, become job ready and thrive in the digital economy. Chitkara University encourages the use of the power of technology and one of our charters is to prepare our students for the industry along with instilling discipline, integrity, civic engagement, and leadership skills.”

Sumeet Mathur, vice-president and head, ServiceNow India Development Centre, said “ServiceNow is proud to partner with Chitkara University to build paths to simpler, faster, and equitable digital careers required in support of the Government’s Skill India initiative. India is one of the fastest growing markets for ServiceNow and we’re enabling thousands of Indian students, through our global skilling programme, RiseUp with ServiceNow, with the opportunity to build rewarding digital careers within our fast-growing ecosystem.”

Story Saved
