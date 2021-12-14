Chitkara University holds AI-based hackathon

The entrepreneurship cell of Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, organised an artificial- intelligence based hackathon, Hackday, on Tuesday.

Around 17 potential start-ups, comprising first-year computer science engineering students, participated in the hackathon. The jury panel included computer science engineering head Kuldeep Sharma; pharmacy dean Nitin Verma; international operations assistant director Aditi Chandel; entrepreneur Akhilesh Jain; and Princeton Hive, USA, operations director David Mcdermott.

The first Hackday prize was secured by team ‘pirates of fire’, which comprised Harsh Srivastava, Ayushi Pathak, Ishan Chaudhary, Kunyalik Kanwar and Ankita Thakur. The team’s idea revolved around an AI-based fire extinguisher robot which will be able to extinguish fire with sound. The team won a soft commitment of ₹1 crore from the jury and investor Akhilesh Jain and a confirmed commitment of ₹1 lakh towards prototype development.

The second prize was won by team ‘goal diggers’ comprising Aditya Sharma, Suryam Bhukania and Saurabh Shukla, which worked on a project to help people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and cure depression.

Team ‘weaponries’, comprising Abhinav Sehgal, Anjori, Akshita, Akshat and Anmol, won the third prize. Their idea was to introduce AI holographic projection into the optical sight of a soldier to match the requirements of future warfare.

Team ‘Door_1’ founded by Devain Sharma came fourth. It worked with a sustainable energy production device that will operate on the basis of combined solar, thermal and wind energy and provide higher efficiency energy conversion. The team got a non-equity investment of ₹1 lakh from three lead investors – Kuldeep Sharma (head computer science engineering), Akhilesh Jain and Sumeer Walia, director, Centre for Entrepreneurship abd Development (CEED).

The last prize was won by team ‘Hack–o–holics” founded by Aditya Hada and team members Hritesh, Ankit Rana, Ansh Verma and Atul Kapoor. Their idea was to work on plastic problems and plastic pollution using AI technology.

The awards were distributed by Chitkara University pro-vice-chancellor Manoj Manuja; and CEED director Sumeer Walia, who was the programme director.

The organisers for the event were David Mcdermott, director of operations, Blockchain Expert, Princeton Hive, USA; Avery Maune, director of communications, ecology expert, Princeton Hive, USA; and Adit Goswami, head, business and operations, entrepreneurial expert, Princeton Hive, India.