Chitkara University hosts two-day National Colloquium on Union Budget 2025-26

The faculty of economics at Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University, hosted the National Colloquium on Union Budget 2025-26, a two-day event designed to foster dialogue on India’s economic future. The colloquium provided a platform for scholars, experts, and students to discuss key budgetary themes, such as digitalisation, strategic sustainable development, fiscal policy, and India’s evolving role in the global economy. Speakers, students, and dignitaries at the National Colloquium on Union Budget 2025-26 at Chitkara University.

“India’s economic future hinges on inclusive growth. The colloquium offers a platform for collaboration among academia, industry, and policymakers to shape progressive economic strategies. We are committed to facilitating such meaningful discussions that empower future leaders to drive India’s growth on the global stage,” said Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University.

The event featured sessions from speakers, including professor Aarti Srivastava, professor Radhika Pandey, Rajmal from the Reserve Bank of India, professor Manmohan Krishna (chair professor, NITI Aayog), professor Mini Govindan (TERI), and professor Hippu Salk Kristle Nathan (IRMA), who addressed critical issues, such as the economic dimensions of education, fiscal consolidation, energy policies, and rural economic development.

Srivastava said, “Investing in higher education is investing in the future of our nation. Our focus should be on creating an education ecosystem that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and employability.”

Day one included a poster competition and expert lectures, followed by a panel discussion on topics like the long-term impact of education policies, tax reforms, climate-resilient agriculture, and India’s industrial ambitions amid global uncertainties.

On day two, the focus shifted to fiscal resilience and growth strategies. Professor Krishna outlined India’s GDP growth potential, stating, “Achieving a 7-7.5% growth rate is possible, but it requires a focus on fiscal consolidation to build a foundation for sustainable development.”

Professor Govindan discussed energy policies, noting, “To achieve our climate goals, India must adopt a multi-faceted approach, integrating renewable energy into all sectors and supporting farmers in transitioning to cleaner energy sources.”

Professor Nathan stressed the importance of rural economic transformation: “Rural development is essential for India’s economic growth. We must focus on skill development and create opportunities for rural youth to contribute to the nation’s progress.”

The colloquium concluded with a call for balanced economic growth through rural empowerment. Professor Kulshrestha stated, “India’s economic future lies in its ability to balance innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Collaboration between the government, industry, and academia will be crucial in strengthening India’s position on the global stage.”