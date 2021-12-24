Chitkara University, International School launch collaborative research project

To promote interdisciplinary research, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, and Chitkara International School have launched a collaborative research project to encourage tie-ups between the faculty and students.

Around 12 to 14 teams have been formed from both institutions to work on the collaborative research initiative with Sartajvir Singh, IPR Cell Coordinator, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, as the mentor.

Chitkara International School director Niyati Chitkara said, “It is an excellent opportunity for our young thinkers who have been mentored by senior academicians from Chitkara University and this will go a long way in developing a scientific temperament among the school students.”

“The foundation of societal advancement lies in innovation. Universities are not only repositories of innovation but also provide thought leadership on scientific, ethical and social issues which confront society when advancements take place due to innovations. With the help of the project, more than 50 faculty members and students have benefitted from both the campuses,” said Manoj Manuja, pro vice chancellor, Chitkara University.

“Moreover, it gives me immense pleasure to share that we have reached the next logical milestone of our on-going vibrant collaboration with CIS team which has resulted in filing 12 joint patents on novel ideas. Apart from CU-HP and CIS faculty, we also have students from CIS as the primary contributors towards this initiative and joint owners of the filed patents,”said Manuja.

On the importance of patents, IPR cell coordinator, Sartajvir Singh said, “Innovations and patents are intricately linked. Patents help to create ownership over innovations and facilitate investments and commercialization. They also help in dissemination of knowledge owing to legal requirements for open publication and also create respect and recognition for the innovators and the institutions, in the event of commercialisation owing to technologically advanced products which benefit society.”