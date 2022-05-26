Chitkara University organises camp for NSS volunteers from across India

The department of National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, with support from the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh, organised a week-long National Integration Camp on its campus.

As many as 200 NSS volunteers from various states took part in the camp and they were welcomed by Harinder Kaur, regional director, National Service Scheme, Chandigarh.

The camp started with a grand inaugural ceremony where the chief guest was professor Arvind, vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala. State NSS officers from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, Archana Mantri, were also present on the occasion.

During the camp, participants took part in various fun-filled activities like rangoli making and took part in informative sessions on topics like “art of living”, “four directions, one India”, “AIDS awareness” and “life lessons from Gita”.