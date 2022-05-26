Chitkara University organises camp for NSS volunteers from across India
The department of National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, with support from the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh, organised a week-long National Integration Camp on its campus.
As many as 200 NSS volunteers from various states took part in the camp and they were welcomed by Harinder Kaur, regional director, National Service Scheme, Chandigarh.
The camp started with a grand inaugural ceremony where the chief guest was professor Arvind, vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala. State NSS officers from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, Archana Mantri, were also present on the occasion.
During the camp, participants took part in various fun-filled activities like rangoli making and took part in informative sessions on topics like “art of living”, “four directions, one India”, “AIDS awareness” and “life lessons from Gita”.
-
Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event
Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women's 60 age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45 age group. Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh.
-
Punjab sports minister visits Ludhiana’s Dhruv Kapila after Thomas Cup triumph
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday visited Dhruv Kapila, the Ludhiana-based member of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team that beat 14-time champion Indonesia, at his residence. Hayer also congratulated the champion and his coach Anand Tiwari on behalf of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and interacted with Kapila's parents. The minister was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Kapila gifted his badminton racket to the sports minister.
-
Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
'Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal' and 'Ab badlega Haryana' messages of the Aam Aadmi Party will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29. Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
-
Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after Karan Sharma's video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols.
-
Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test
A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar. He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics