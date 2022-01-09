Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chitkara University organises north zone table tennis tournament
chandigarh news

Chitkara University organises north zone table tennis tournament

In the men’s table tennis tournament, around 44 teams participated; A thrilling final match saw Chitkara University, Punjab lifting the winning trophy while Punjabi University was the first runner-up and Panjab University the second runner-up
In the women’s North Zone Table Tennis Championship, 24 teams participated. Panjab University bagged the first position while Chandigarh University and University of Allahabad stood as first and second runner-ups, respectively. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh organised table tennis tournaments for men and women under the aegis of AIU (Association of Indian Universities) between December 30 and January 6.

The men’s tournament, which started on December 30 concluded on January 1, while the women’s tournament started on January 5 and wrapped up the next day. Both the events were organised under the mentorship of assistant director Anil Rana and the University Sports Board.

In the men’s tournament, around 44 teams participated. A thrilling final match saw Chitkara University, Punjab lifting the winning trophy while Punjabi University was the first runner-up and Panjab University the second runner-up. Team Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, were placed fourth.

In the men’s tournament, around 44 teams participated. (HT Photo)
RELATED STORIES

In the women’s North Zone Table Tennis Championship, 24 teams participated. Panjab University bagged the first position while Chandigarh University and University of Allahabad stood as first and second runner-ups, respectively.

“It was my pleasure to attend the tournament as chief referee. We witnessed wonderful matches here. All players played with great zeal and sportsmanship. The tournament was organized in a very systematic manner”, said VK Gulati, ex-chief coach NIS Patiala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP