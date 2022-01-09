Chitkara University organises north zone table tennis tournament

Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh organised table tennis tournaments for men and women under the aegis of AIU (Association of Indian Universities) between December 30 and January 6.

The men’s tournament, which started on December 30 concluded on January 1, while the women’s tournament started on January 5 and wrapped up the next day. Both the events were organised under the mentorship of assistant director Anil Rana and the University Sports Board.

In the men’s tournament, around 44 teams participated. A thrilling final match saw Chitkara University, Punjab lifting the winning trophy while Punjabi University was the first runner-up and Panjab University the second runner-up. Team Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, were placed fourth.

In the women’s North Zone Table Tennis Championship, 24 teams participated. Panjab University bagged the first position while Chandigarh University and University of Allahabad stood as first and second runner-ups, respectively.

“It was my pleasure to attend the tournament as chief referee. We witnessed wonderful matches here. All players played with great zeal and sportsmanship. The tournament was organized in a very systematic manner”, said VK Gulati, ex-chief coach NIS Patiala.