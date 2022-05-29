Chitkara University’s cultural exchange NSS camp comes to an end
Around 200 volunteers from nine states and Union territories participated in a national integration camp organised at Chitkara University, Punjab, between May 20 and 26.
The ministry of youth affairs and sports, the NSS regional directorate, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised the camp. The inaugural ceremony had Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor professor Arvind as the chief guest.
Over the week volunteers attended sessions with prominent experts in their domain. The morning started with prabhat pheris and the evening was dedicated to traditional dance performances and a heritage display from different participating states.
Chitkara University, Punjab, pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara and NSS regional director, Chandigarh, Harinder Kaur attended the valideictory ceremony.
“It feels wonderful to see a reflection of mini India at this camp. Chitkara family is delighted to host you all,” the pro-chancellor said.
-
Haryana farmers, traders facing existential crisis due to govt policies: Cong’s Shruti Choudhry
Haryana Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got a rousing welcome during Shruti's visit to Bhiwani from Delhi on Saturday. She was welcomed by former Congress ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda and other party workers on her way to Bhiwani. Interacting with media, Shruti alleged that farmers and small traders of Haryana are facing existential crisis due to government policies geared towards “pampering crony capitalism and permeating corruption”.
-
Some forces want to jeopardise freedom of the country: Hooda at Jind OBC rally
Haryana Congress leaders on Saturday organised an OBC convention in Jind in which former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and national president of Congress backward classes cell Captain Ajay Yadav remained present. Hooda said the Congress government had given full benefit of reservation and proper representation to the backward classes and only they can protect the rights of the backward classes.
-
BJP to go solo in upcoming civic body polls: Dhankar
Giving a jolt to its junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata party, the Bharatiya Janata party Haryana unit on Saturday has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections alone. After holding Haryana BJP's state executive meeting in Hisar, party's Haryana unit president OP Dhankar interacted with the media. JJP secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala had earlier claimed that they will contest the civic body polls in alliance with BJP.
-
Beware of gift voucher requests, it’s probably a swindler out to scam you
Got a message from a contact on social media urgently requiring a gift voucher? Instead of obliging, it would pay to first cross-check with them personally or you may end up becoming the latest prey of cyber criminals. Latest among such impersonations is the use of Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan's picture on WhatsApp to swindle unsuspecting people.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 29
The tricity on Saturday recorded 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 23 the day before. Chandigarh saw its cases spiking from 15 to 17 in the past 24 hours and Panchkula from one to five, while Mohali logged seven infections, same as on Friday. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 26, 37, 38, 42, 47 and 48, Dadumajra, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Manimajra.
