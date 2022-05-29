Chitkara University’s cultural exchange NSS camp comes to an end

Around 200 volunteers from nine states and Union territories participated in a national integration camp organised at Chitkara University, Punjab, between May 20 and 26.

The ministry of youth affairs and sports, the NSS regional directorate, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised the camp. The inaugural ceremony had Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor professor Arvind as the chief guest.

Over the week volunteers attended sessions with prominent experts in their domain. The morning started with prabhat pheris and the evening was dedicated to traditional dance performances and a heritage display from different participating states.

Chitkara University, Punjab, pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara and NSS regional director, Chandigarh, Harinder Kaur attended the valideictory ceremony.

“It feels wonderful to see a reflection of mini India at this camp. Chitkara family is delighted to host you all,” the pro-chancellor said.