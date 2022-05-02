Chitkara University’s incubated edtech startup founder Neha Tuli honoured at STPI’s Women Entrepreneur Awards

Founder of Chitkara University’s incubated educational technology (edtech) startup 6DOF Solutions Private Limited Neha Tuli was felicitated with the Women Entrepreneur of the Year award by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Mohali and TIECon 2022 at its annual awards.

The award was presented by STPI director general Jitin Talwar, TIE president, Chandigarh, Arvind Aggarwal.

6DOF Solutions Private Limited was founded by Tuli and Shivam Sharma, both alumni of and currently serving at Chitkara University, and provides immersive tech solutions for the edtech industry using technologies like augmented and virtual reality.

Tuli previously finished runner up at the TIE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021 and was honoured at the Startup India Innovation Week 2022. Her startup is supported by Chitkara Innovation Incubation Foundation (CIIF) providing a ₹7 lakh-grant.

Speaking on the occasion, Tuli said, “I am very thankful to Chitkara University for providing me an unparalleled ecosystem for starting my company, providing seed funding and now providing all support to scale it up. When I was working on my PhD thesis and came up with the first product in the AR/VR space, I had never thought I would come this far. It is a dream come true!”

Chitkara University vice-chancellor and Immersive and Interactive Technology research Lab (IITL) director Archana Mantri, who was Tuli’s mentor,.congratulated her and said, “It is a proud moment for all of us at IITL and at Chitkara University. I wish, many more young women entrepreneurs should come forward and take this less travelled path.”

Varsity pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara, meanwhile, said “I knew that Neha will go places. I have seen her product line of AR based Education products and I was mesmerised. I wish her luck and best in all her future endeavours.”