Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore

TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Daler Singh, 23, was shot dead by two bike-borne men when he and his mother were on their way from Dera Sahib village to his home at Rahal Chahal village of Goindwal sub-division on May 12.

Police had booked Satnam Singh, alias Satta, and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga, of Naushehra Pannuan village, and Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh, alias Manna, of Mundapind village for the killing at the Goindwal Sahib police station. They were booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Gulnet Singh. “Around two years ago, my elder son Jungbahadur was sent to jail over a scuffle. They had got into a fight with the accused Nirmal Singh. After this, Nirmal and his brother Mandeep, who is lodged in Patiala jail, threatened to kill our family members. Around one-and-a-half-year ago, my younger son Daler Singh was shot at by some persons at the behest of Nirmal. The police registered a case against some unidentified persons and it is still under investigation,” Gulnet had said.

“On Thursday, Daler along with his mother was on his way to Rahal Chahal. When they reached near the village, Satta and Jagga opened fire at them. My son was severely injured and was rushed to a private hospital where he died. I suspect that Nirmal behind the crime.”

On Saturday, Satta took to his Facebook account and claimed the responsibility of the murder, besides threatening more people on the name of Landa, who had shifted to Canada in 2017 and has been facing around 20 criminal cases in Punjab, including of murder and attempted murder.

Satta said he murdered Daler over an old enmity. “Daler had caused damage to my younger brother in Goindwal Sahib jail. Landa had repeatedly asked them (the victim) not to mess with us, but they had a doubt, which has now been cleared. We will clear the doubts of others also,” he said in his Facebook post.

Goindwal Sahib SHO Shiv Darshan Singh said, “Three accused—Nirmal, Mandeep and Jagga—are lodged in various jails. Our process to bring them on production warrant is still on. Satta, who is considered the right hand of Landa, is absconding.”

He said they were verifying the Facebook post. “After the investigation, Landa’s name will be added in the FIR,” he added.

Landa is also prime conspirator of the infamous Patti double murder case in which two Akali workers were gunned down by a notorious gangster Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon last year.