Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore
TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
Daler Singh, 23, was shot dead by two bike-borne men when he and his mother were on their way from Dera Sahib village to his home at Rahal Chahal village of Goindwal sub-division on May 12.
Police had booked Satnam Singh, alias Satta, and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga, of Naushehra Pannuan village, and Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh, alias Manna, of Mundapind village for the killing at the Goindwal Sahib police station. They were booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.
The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Gulnet Singh. “Around two years ago, my elder son Jungbahadur was sent to jail over a scuffle. They had got into a fight with the accused Nirmal Singh. After this, Nirmal and his brother Mandeep, who is lodged in Patiala jail, threatened to kill our family members. Around one-and-a-half-year ago, my younger son Daler Singh was shot at by some persons at the behest of Nirmal. The police registered a case against some unidentified persons and it is still under investigation,” Gulnet had said.
“On Thursday, Daler along with his mother was on his way to Rahal Chahal. When they reached near the village, Satta and Jagga opened fire at them. My son was severely injured and was rushed to a private hospital where he died. I suspect that Nirmal behind the crime.”
On Saturday, Satta took to his Facebook account and claimed the responsibility of the murder, besides threatening more people on the name of Landa, who had shifted to Canada in 2017 and has been facing around 20 criminal cases in Punjab, including of murder and attempted murder.
Satta said he murdered Daler over an old enmity. “Daler had caused damage to my younger brother in Goindwal Sahib jail. Landa had repeatedly asked them (the victim) not to mess with us, but they had a doubt, which has now been cleared. We will clear the doubts of others also,” he said in his Facebook post.
Goindwal Sahib SHO Shiv Darshan Singh said, “Three accused—Nirmal, Mandeep and Jagga—are lodged in various jails. Our process to bring them on production warrant is still on. Satta, who is considered the right hand of Landa, is absconding.”
He said they were verifying the Facebook post. “After the investigation, Landa’s name will be added in the FIR,” he added.
Landa is also prime conspirator of the infamous Patti double murder case in which two Akali workers were gunned down by a notorious gangster Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon last year.
Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody
The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days. With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet's brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.
Will bring ancestral homes of all freedom fighters on Punjab’s tourist map: Minister Harjot Bains
Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to preserve the legacy of freedom fighters, cabinet minister (tourism and culture) Harjot Bains on Saturday said that the AAP government will soon bring the ancestral houses of all freedom fighters on the state's tourist map. Calling Sukhdev Thapar, the Ludhiana-born famous revolutionary who played a major role in the India's struggle for Independence families “a national treasure,” the minister urged the gathering to respect them.
Chandigarh firm cheated of ₹3.66 crore, 2 UP men booked
Police have booked two residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for duping a Manimajra-based firm out of ₹3.66 crore. The complainant, Satya Dev Saimwal, director of Panchkula Finvest Private Limited in Manimajra, said he had met the accused in 2019 and they claimed to be SEBI registered share brokers. Saiwal said that he had given the accused ₹3.66 crore to purchase shares. However, Saimwal didn't receive the shares and they were sold without informing him.
Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
