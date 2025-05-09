Chandigarh, The district administration in Punjab's Mohali on Friday ordered the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls from sunset to sunrise till further orders, officials said. Cinema halls, shopping halls to remain shut from sunset to sunrise in Punjab's Mohali

The authorities also imposed a ban on the use of inverter, generator and any other power backup being used for outdoor lights, bill board, street lights etc. in Mohali till further orders, they said.

The officials said that the public were also requested not to leave their houses unless urgent in the evening hours.

This order shall remain in force with effect from May 9 till further orders.

The fresh instructions come in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances and intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, complete blackout may be required during the night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests," said an order issued by Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

Considering the current situation between India and Pakistan, it has also become necessary to close public places such as cinemas and shopping malls for the safety of the general public and protection of life and property so that any future threat can be avoided, the order read.

"All cinemas halls, shopping malls shall remain closed from sunset to sunrise in District S.A.S. Nagar till further orders," said the order.

"Total ban on the use of inverter, generator and any other power backup used for outdoor lights, bill board, street lights etc. and on use of solar lights in case of blackout operations in District S.A.S. Nagar till further orders, it said.

There is a ban on the use of fire crackers and long beam laser/DJ lights, especially during the evening hours, the order said.

The residents are requested not to leave their houses unless urgent in the evening hours, it said.

If any siren/signal is sounded, the public should immediately follow instructions issued by the government from time to time. The public shall minimize the illumination in general.

The order shall not be applicable to the law enforcement agencies, including police, para military, Air Force, SPG personnel and persons authorized by competent government authority and also on hospitals and emergency services etc.

In view of the emergent situation and shortage of time, this order is being issued ex-parte and is addressed to the public in general. Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.