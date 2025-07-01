CITCO plans to boost online room bookings to compete with private hotels

In a move aimed at enhancing competitiveness with private hotel chains and increasing guest bookings, the Chandigarh Industrial Tourism and Development Corporation (CITCO) is set to ramp up its online room reservation system for its three flagship hotels—Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, and Hotel Parkview in Sector 24. As part of the plan, the agency will integrate the web booking engine with CITCO’s existing IDS software, enabling real-time room reservations via CITCO’s official website for all three properties. (HT File)

The proposal will be placed before the CITCO Board of Directors in its upcoming meeting scheduled for July 1. The Board is expected to finalise the appointment of an agency that will manage the web booking engine, channel manager, and revenue management system for all three hotels.

According to officials, the selected agency will be responsible for ensuring a seamless and error-free online reservation experience. The contract will be valid for three years, with a provision for a two-year extension at the same rate, subject to satisfactory performance. The total estimated cost of the contract is approximately ₹17 lakh for the initial three-year term.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns about CITCO’s declining hotel occupancy rates and resulting revenue losses. Despite a proposal made during a Board meeting in November last year to formulate a new marketing policy to compete with private players, no tangible progress had been made in the past eight months.

During that meeting, board members expressed concern over the corporation’s dwindling bookings and emphasized the need for strategic changes. CITCO officials who visited Kerala to study its successful tourism policies presented their findings, prompting the board to adopt a more competitive marketing approach.

The board also resolved to focus on improving guest satisfaction by upgrading hotel services and taking into account guest feedback and social media ratings. It was suggested that the sales team should be empowered to manage rate distribution and apply discounts based on seasonal demand trends instead of relying on past pricing patterns.

CITCO’s renewed focus on digital integration and market competitiveness is expected to help the corporation regain its foothold in the city’s hospitality sector.