Civic body launches mobile squads, extends hours to crack down on illegal vendors in city

In a move to rein in illegal vending and encroachments across the city, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has ramped up its enforcement strategy by forming two dedicated mobile enforcement squads for real-time action. Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has directed enforcement officials to take strict action against encroachers. (HT File)

These rapid response teams will act swiftly on public complaints, initiating on-the-spot crackdowns on unauthorised vendors and illegal occupation of public spaces.

The total number of enforcement teams has also been increased from 11 to 15 to boost coverage and efficiency. Recognising the spike in illegal vending after dark, the MC has extended enforcement duty hours from 8 pm to 10 pm. Officials noted that violations tend to increase during evening hours, especially in busy markets and public areas.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has directed enforcement officials to take strict action against encroachers, while joint commissioner Sumit Sihag has been conducting surprise inspections to monitor compliance. The MC is also planning to integrate enforcement units across departments, including the enforcement wing, medical officer of health (MOH), and the engineering department’s building and roads wing. The unified structure will allow teams to act on all types of violations, eliminating departmental silos and improving response times. To enhance transparency, the civic body is rolling out a smart monitoring system to regulate street vending. This includes chip-based ID cards, hologram certificates for registered vendors, geofencing of vending zones, real-time CCTV surveillance and a mobile tracking app.

MC chief orders drive against unauthorised parking of private buses

In a move to reclaim public spaces, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will launch a special drive to remove unauthorisedly parked private buses from municipal land.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has directed immediate enforcement, instructing staff to notify bus operators to shift vehicles to the designated parking site at Hallomajra. A paid parking system is also being planned at the site to organise operations and boost revenue.

Additionally, the MC chief has directed enforcement teams to clear all abandoned vehicles from civic properties.

Strict action to follow against violators found occupying public land illegally.