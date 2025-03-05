Civil society members join hands for Kashmir’s 1st crowdfunded varsity

A group of civil society members have come together to establish Kashmir’s first crowdfunded university. A group of civil society members have come together to establish Kashmir’s first crowdfunded university. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The promoters of this unique initiative, while officially announcing the project at a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday, said that the university was being established to transform higher education in Jammu & Kashmir.

Named ‘The University of WathHarbor’, they said this will be a university ‘by the people, for the people, and of the people of J&K’—a first-of-its-kind institution built entirely on public support, donations, and collective effort.

“The university will provide cutting-edge education in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, equipping Kashmir’s youth with skills for a competitive global job market,” they said.

The board members of the initiative present in the press conference were Dr Mehboob Makhdoomi (Founder and Chairman of the Trust), Dr Mushtaq Marghoob, Trustee (Former Professor and Head of PG Department of Psychiatry, GMC), Syed Humayun Qaiser, Trustee, Spokesperson (Former Director, Radio Kashmir), Zareef Ah Zareef (Poet and Social Activist), Syed Parvez Qalander, Consultant (Chartered Engineer), Latief U Zaman Deva (Retired IAS and Former Chairperson of JKPSC), Khair Ul Nisa Sheikh Principal Advisor to the Chairman (Executive Director, World Trade Center, India), Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Media Coordinator (TV Producer and Filmmaker), Riyaz Ahmad Shoga, Accounts Officer (Ex Banker and a social worker), G N Var (President Private School Association) and Faheem Abdullah (Artist).

“This is not just about education; this is about self-reliance, empowerment, and shaping Kashmir’s future. We invite everyone to be part of this movement,” said Dr. Mehboob Makhdoomi, the founder of the initiative.

The project leaders emphasized that this is not a profit-driven venture. “Unlike conventional private universities, The University of WathHarbor will not have individual owners but will be a community-driven institution, focused on education, research, and social upliftment,” they said.

Currently, Jammu & Kashmir has 150,000 students enrolled across 11 government universities but lacks private sector involvement in higher education. Thousands of students leave J&K every year to pursue higher studies elsewhere.

“This university aims to change that by offering world-class education within the region,” they said.

The group has requested the Jammu & Kashmir Government to allocate 25 acres of land on a 99-year lease at a nominal fee, in line with policies followed in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

They also wanted the legislators to pass the Private University Act in J&K to provide legal backing for institutions like this.

“The university will be funded through donations, CSR contributions, and community support. The founders have urged businesses, professionals, and the Kashmiri diaspora to contribute to this historic initiative,” they said.