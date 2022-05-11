Civilian injured during Shopian encounter succumbs, militants manage to flee
: A civilian who was injured in an encounter at Shopian on Monday night succumbed to his injuries, while the militants taking advantage of the darkness fled from the spot.
The army said that based on an input of the likely presence of militants at Pandoshan, located approximately 4 km southeast of Chaudhary Gund, Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and the police last night.
“At 8.30 pm, while our own teams were establishing a cordon around the target house, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately in all directions in an attempt to breach the cordon, thereby putting the lives of civilians at great risk. Sensing a grave threat to the lives of the civilians, our teams commenced civilian extrication from the operation site despite being heavily fired upon by the terrorists,” an army spokesman said in a statement.
“The terrorists sensing being cornered started firing on the civilians in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid. The forces were successful in evacuating the majority of the civilians to a safe location,” he said.
However, due to incessant and targeted fire from the terrorists, one soldier, Lance Naik Sanjib Das, and two civilians Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad received gunshot wounds, he said.
“All the injured were immediately evacuated in an army helicopter to the 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Despite timely medical intervention and the best efforts of the doctors, Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries. The other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad is reported to be critical but stable. He will be undergoing life-saving surgeries. Lance Naik Sanjib Das is stable and out of danger,” the spokesman said.
He said militants taking the advantage of the cover of the dark managed to escape the operation site.
Ludhiana: Labourer who bludgeoned roommate to death arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested the labourer who had bludgeoned Huseen's roommate to death with a griddle at their rented accommodation in Dhandhari . The accused Huseen Khan, 27, had gone to his rented accommodation to collect his belongings so that he could leave the city. But, before he could escape, the police nabbed him. The victim lost his consciousness and started bleeding profusely. Huseen has been booked for murder.
Hooda meets Yogendra Yadav, Tikait ahead of Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav and heard their proposals before finalising the agenda on agriculture sector at the Congress Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur. Hooda is the convener of the Congress panel on agriculture for the Shivir, which has been asked to draft an agenda for discussion on agriculture sector. Yadav said he raised several points in the interests of farmers before Hooda.
Ludhiana: 50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters
The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18. In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it.
ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty
Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation. The minister noted that the mayor's personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her.
Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages. The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman's father. He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq's shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work.
