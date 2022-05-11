Civilian injured during Shopian encounter succumbs, militants manage to flee

: A civilian who was injured in an encounter at Shopian on Monday night succumbed to his injuries, while the militants taking advantage of the darkness fled from the spot.

The army said that based on an input of the likely presence of militants at Pandoshan, located approximately 4 km southeast of Chaudhary Gund, Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and the police last night.

“At 8.30 pm, while our own teams were establishing a cordon around the target house, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately in all directions in an attempt to breach the cordon, thereby putting the lives of civilians at great risk. Sensing a grave threat to the lives of the civilians, our teams commenced civilian extrication from the operation site despite being heavily fired upon by the terrorists,” an army spokesman said in a statement.

“The terrorists sensing being cornered started firing on the civilians in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid. The forces were successful in evacuating the majority of the civilians to a safe location,” he said.

However, due to incessant and targeted fire from the terrorists, one soldier, Lance Naik Sanjib Das, and two civilians Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad received gunshot wounds, he said.

“All the injured were immediately evacuated in an army helicopter to the 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Despite timely medical intervention and the best efforts of the doctors, Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries. The other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad is reported to be critical but stable. He will be undergoing life-saving surgeries. Lance Naik Sanjib Das is stable and out of danger,” the spokesman said.

He said militants taking the advantage of the cover of the dark managed to escape the operation site.