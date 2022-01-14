Class 12 student among three held for Panipat trader’s murder

Nine days after a 45-year-old edible oil trader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Panipat’s Samlakha town, police have arrested three youths for the murder.

Police said the accused have been identified as Prashant Kumar, of Panchwati Colony, Vansh alias Vishu, of Matapuli Road, and Anshul, of Shashtri Colony in Samalkha town. Prashant and Ansul are ITI students and Vansh is a student of Class 12.

The fourth accused Deepak Kumar, of Samalkha, is still at large. Police had announced ₹1 lakh award for any information about the accused.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused were involved in murder of trader Raj Kumar, who was shot dead on the evening of January 4.

He said the investigators had got a clue about the accused after inspection of CCTV footages of cameras installed near the crime spot.

According to police, Deepak and Parshant had committed the crime and Vansh, who is a friend of the deceased’s son, provided them information of his location. The accused were arrested by a team of CIA-III from near Pawnti village in district on Wednesday.

On the motive of the murder, Sawan said the accused had come to loot the trader, but when he opposed them, the accused fired at him and looted his cash bag.

Sawan said accused Deepak has a criminal record as he was most wanted in a double murder case registered at Gohana police station in Sonepat.

The SP said the accused were produced in court and sent to five-day remand. Efforts are on to arrest the fourth accused.