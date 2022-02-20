Class-8 board exam: CM Khattar to meet school bodies next week

After weeks of impasse over the Haryana government’s decision to conduct board exams for Class 8, the directorate of school education has called associations representing different private schools to meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an order issued on Friday, representatives of 12 school bodies were called for a meeting to the CM’s Residence to discuss the examination, which is “to be organised under amendments made in Section 16 of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009.”

The government had stipulated that Class 8 exams in all schools will be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (Haryana Board), irrespective of the boards private schools were affiliated with.

Private school associations have alleged that the primary objective behind holding the exam was filling the Haryana Board’s empty coffers, by charging a high fee.

Haryana Progressive Schools Conference spokesperson Saurabh Kapoor welcomed the invitation, and hoped that the government will roll back the decision that will directly affect over 2,000 private schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Independent Schools Alliance president Kulbhushan Sharma said the government’s unilateral decision to hold the exam violated the rights of students studying in private schools.

“The government hopes to collect a revenue of around ₹40 crore. This decision has been taken at a time when children have missed the syllabus due to the pandemic and schools are in a financial crunch,” he said, demanding the outstanding ₹1,500 crore from the government under Rule 134A.

Earlier in the day, several parents also met education minister Kanwar Pal in Jagadhri, saying that different schools subscribed to different books, and holding exams immediately will lead to bad school results. The minister assured them that the decision will be reconsidered at the CM’s meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}