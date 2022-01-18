Clear stand on SYL Canal issue, Sidhu tells Kejriwal

Launching a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday asked him to clear his stand on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue, while dubbing him “migratory bird who comes to Punjab during the poll season”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, through an affidavit in the Supreme Court, had initially supported Haryana’s stand on SYL Canal issue, but he took a U-turn in December 2016 ahead of the Punjab polls, saying that Punjab had no water to spare.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Sidhu said, “I am not against Kejriwal personally. But I am against his activities in Punjab. He is like a chameleon that changes colour according to the place and situation. I will also call him a “political tourist”.

“Why am I calling him so, there are a number of reasons. He apologised to Majithia after making a statement on his alleged link with the drug peddlers. He accumulated money through donations from NRIs, but never made the accounts public. Now, he is facing accusations of selling tickets. Does he have a roadmap for Punjab as I have?” he said, adding that under the Congress’s ‘Punjab model’, there was a plan to introduce single-window e-governance for hassle-free services.

Sidhu further said he doesn’t speak against Bhagwant Mann because he is not a thief. “Kejriwal facilitates the businesses of Badals and liquor barons. He must tell people what is his stand on the SYL canal issue. Is there a Punjabi in his Delhi cabinet? He is planning to run Punjab with remote control from outside,” Sidhu said.

“This time, the Congress will contest the polls on an agenda. I have given a 13-point programme. We will see what points are figure in the party manifesto,” he said, while welcoming BSP former district president Tarsem Singh Bhola and his supporters into the party fold.

On Congress’s CM face, Sidhu said, “Last time, Rahul ji announced the CM face at an election rally in Majitha. So, it is up to the party high command to make such an announcement. We will abide by what the high command decides.”

He said ideology was the core strength of the Congress. “Nobody can defeat the Congress if the leaders are united. It is the Congress that defeats itself,” he said, adding that he will try to pacify leaders who have revolted over denial of ticket.