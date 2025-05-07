Close shave for driver as car catches fire on Zirakpur flyover

A moving car caught fire on the Zirakpur flyover along the Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Tuesday around 2.30 pm, causing panic in the area. Fortunately, the car driver escaped unhurt. The Tata Nano car ablaze on the Zirakpur flyover on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As per information, a Tata Nano bearing a Chandigarh registration number was being driven from Ambala to Chandigarh. It suddenly caught fire upon reaching the Zirakpur flyover.

The driver quickly exited the vehicle to save himself. However, the car was completely gutted in the fire.

Upon receiving the fire alert, a fire tender, traffic police and officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot. However, by the time the fire department brought the flames under control, the car was completely damaged.

The incident led to a major traffic jam on the flyover, which was later cleared.

Fire officer Mahesh Sharma reported that his team responded promptly to the alert and extinguished the fire using a single fire truck.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities stated that further details will be available once the driver is located.

Fire ravages showroom at Peer Muchalla in Dhakoli

A fire broke out in a showroom located on the second floor of Tricity Plaza, a commercial project in the Peer Muchalla area of Dhakoli, around 1 pm on Tuesday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to a fire department official, a short-circuit led to a fire that caused an estimated loss of ₹6 to ₹7 lakh worth of property inside the showroom.

At the time of the incident, three to four people were present in the office. As soon as the fire broke out, they quickly evacuated the premises.

Although bystanders attempted to douse the flames initially, the fire spread rapidly through the ceiling, escalating the situation before the firefighters brought it under control.