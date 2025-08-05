Close shave for Harbhajan Mann as car overturns in Kurukshetra

There was no injury reported to Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann, who was travelling to Chandigarh in a vehicle with four occupants.Police said that the incident happened early morning when Mann was returning from Delhi, when their car hit a divider and overturned and one of his security personnel received minor wounds.
Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann narrowly escaped a car accident after his car reportedly hit the divider on the Pipli flyover in Kurukshetra on Monday. There was no injury reported to Mann, who was travelling to Chandigarh in a vehicle with four occupants. Police said that the incident happened early morning when Mann was returning from Delhi, when their car hit a divider and overturned and one of his security personnel received minor wounds. Reports suggest that after the accident, a vegetable supplier was the first respondent, who rushed to the vehicle to rescue all and as people gathered, they understood that it was Mann’s car. A viral video shows Mann recovering from a shock-like situation, while commuters asking for his well-being. Police said that they all left for Chandigarh after a few minutes and no complaint was received.
Kurukshetra police seize truck with 500 urea bags
Karnal : The Kurukshetra police on Monday said that they have seized a truck with 500 bags of urea that was found parked in Shahabad. A police spokesperson said that as soon as the cops reached Jalebi Bridge, where the truck was parked, the driver fled from the spot leaving the truck behind. The truck and urea were taken into possession by the police and a probe has been initiated, the spokesperson said. The police have registered a case on the complaint of quality control inspector Sheeshpal Sharma.