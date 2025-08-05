Close shave for Harbhajan Mann as car overturns in Kurukshetra

Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann narrowly escaped a car accident after his car reportedly hit the divider on the Pipli flyover in Kurukshetra on Monday. There was no injury reported to Mann, who was travelling to Chandigarh in a vehicle with four occupants. Police said that the incident happened early morning when Mann was returning from Delhi, when their car hit a divider and overturned and one of his security personnel received minor wounds. Reports suggest that after the accident, a vegetable supplier was the first respondent, who rushed to the vehicle to rescue all and as people gathered, they understood that it was Mann’s car. A viral video shows Mann recovering from a shock-like situation, while commuters asking for his well-being. Police said that they all left for Chandigarh after a few minutes and no complaint was received. Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann narrowly escaped a car accident after his car reportedly hit the divider on the Pipli flyover in Kurukshetra on Monday. (HT File)

