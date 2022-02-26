Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Close shave for Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Varanasi car mishap
chandigarh news

Close shave for Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Varanasi car mishap

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt when the car carrying him met with an accident in Varanasi on Friday morning, police officials said here
The officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge in Varanasi when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt when the car carrying him met with an accident in Varanasi on Friday morning, police officials said here. The officials said Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur.

The left side of the vehicle was damaged and a tyre punctured in the mishap in which none was injured, said Ramnagar police station in charge inspector Ashwini Pandey. Soon after getting the information, a police team, including circle officer Anil Rai, Mughalsarai inspector Brijesh Tiwari, reached the spot, said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP