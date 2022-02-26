Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Close shave for Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Varanasi car mishap
chandigarh news

Close shave for Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Varanasi car mishap

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt when the car carrying him met with an accident in Varanasi on Friday morning, police officials said here
The officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge in Varanasi when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur. (PTI File Photo)
The officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge in Varanasi when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt when the car carrying him met with an accident in Varanasi on Friday morning, police officials said here. The officials said Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur.

The left side of the vehicle was damaged and a tyre punctured in the mishap in which none was injured, said Ramnagar police station in charge inspector Ashwini Pandey. Soon after getting the information, a police team, including circle officer Anil Rai, Mughalsarai inspector Brijesh Tiwari, reached the spot, said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out