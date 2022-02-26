Close shave for Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Varanasi car mishap
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt when the car carrying him met with an accident in Varanasi on Friday morning, police officials said here. The officials said Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur.
The left side of the vehicle was damaged and a tyre punctured in the mishap in which none was injured, said Ramnagar police station in charge inspector Ashwini Pandey. Soon after getting the information, a police team, including circle officer Anil Rai, Mughalsarai inspector Brijesh Tiwari, reached the spot, said a police officer.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.