Close shave for Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Varanasi car mishap

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt when the car carrying him met with an accident in Varanasi on Friday morning, police officials said here. The officials said Sinha’s car hit an iron pillar on the roadside near Rajghat bridge when he was on way to his hometown Ghazipur.

The left side of the vehicle was damaged and a tyre punctured in the mishap in which none was injured, said Ramnagar police station in charge inspector Ashwini Pandey. Soon after getting the information, a police team, including circle officer Anil Rai, Mughalsarai inspector Brijesh Tiwari, reached the spot, said a police officer.