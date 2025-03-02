Menu Explore
CM Bhagwant Mann invites SKM for meeting on March 3, two days before their planned sit-in

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has invited representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a meeting on March 3 to discuss their demands, farmer leaders said on Saturday. The meeting, scheduled to be held at Punjab Bhavan, comes just days ahead of SKM’s planned week-long sit-in protest in Chandigarh starting March 5.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)

The SKM, which played a key role in the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, is pushing for several demands, including the rejection of the Centre’s draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing and a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission report.

Other key issues on the agenda include the implementation of Punjab’s agricultural policy, state procurement of six crops (including basmati, maize, moong, and potato) at MSP, a law for debt settlement, ensuring canal water supply to all farms and the clearing of sugarcane arrears.

The SKM is also demanding an end to the “forcible” land acquisition for Bharatmala projects and a resolution against the National Education Policy (NEP).

