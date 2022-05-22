CM Bhagwant Mann’s Satoj village shows the way in adopting DSR paddy sowing method
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Satoj village in Sangrur district is setting an example in adopting Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy, with a 30-fold increase in the area used for planting rice under the water-saving method this season as compared to the last year.
Paddy was sown only at 10 acres of land last year with the DSR technique, while this year, the farmers will be sowing paddy at 300 acres under the method.
Chief agricultural officer, Jaswinder Singh Grewal, said, “around 300 acres will be covered under DSR. Over dozens of farmers of Satoj village are continuously in talks with the department for sowing paddy with DSR. Few of them have already started paddy sowing from Friday.”
According to the local agriculture department, Satoj farmers, who had sown paddy with the DSR earlier are increasing the area, while others are doing this on an experimental basis on few acres of their total agriculture land.
The use of DSR method got a boost after CM Bhagwant Mann on May 3 visited the village and encouraged farmers to use the technique in the wake of depleting groundwater in the state.
His government has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt the DSR technique.
District officials said that the entire administration working towards increasing the area under DSR, especially in the native village of the CM.
The district has fixed a target of bringing 90,000 acres under the DSR technique. Earlier, the target was fixed for 66, 000 acres but the administration increased it seeing the positive response of farmers.
Maninder Singh, farmer of Satoj village, said, “I have already sown paddy at 4 acres with DSR and will sow paddy with DSR at 7 more acres. We are doing this for the first time. CM Bhagwant Mann during his visit to the village told us that we can save ground water with this technique. Besides, the administration also assured me to provide superior quality of fertilisers, and pesticides.”
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Varjeet Walia, said, “we along with agriculture experts have visited almost all villages of districts to spread awareness. Few farmers are hesitating due to rodent problems. But our experts are guiding them.”
Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service
The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a probe against the 108 ambulance service and has decided to match the list of beneficiaries for a period of three months. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .
Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels. “We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
Handover additional charge of schools to principals in their parent district: Punjab DGSE to DEOs
The Punjab Director General of School Education has asked all the district education officers in the state to make recommendations for giving additional charge of schools without heads to principals in their parent district. According to sources, the DEOs have submitted the lists of recommendations with the state department following which a principal might have to handle more than two schools in a district.
Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
Former Samajwadi Party's Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.
Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.
