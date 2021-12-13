CM Channi, Randhawa, Sidhu coercing cops to implicate me, Majithia in false cases: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday accused Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of coercing senior police officers to register false cases against him and his party MLA Bikram Singh Majithia.

Talking to mediapersons after addressing rallies in support of party candidate Harinderpal Singh Chandumarja in Sanaur, Sukhbir said the Congress had taken over the police department to act against senior SAD leaders.

“Conscientious police officers have refused to obey these extra-constitutional orders and this is why two officers of the Bureau of Investigation – Arpit Shukla and Varinder Kumar — have been changed in quick succession while incumbent director SK Asthana has proceeded on leave,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress was resorting to vendetta to divert attention from its failures, the SAD leader said attempts were being made to implicate Majithia in a false case days before the imposition of the model code of conduct.

“We had earlier exposed a conspiracy to implicate me in a false case through a former party worker. It was proved when the said worker made the same allegations we had referred to beforehand,” he added.

Instead of resolving the grievances of people, the CM is playing politics on the drug issue after having failed miserably to contain the menace even, he alleged.

Sukhbir also slammed the CM for raking up the land ceiling issue “which was settled decades ago”. “A government missive to revenue department officials to verify surplus land would only result in harassment of land owners and encourage corruption. This is another example of ways and means by which the Congress government is trying to divert attention from its failures,” he said.