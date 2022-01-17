CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates 9th National Ice Hockey Championship at Kaza

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the 9th National Ice Hockey Championship-2022 at the Ice Skating Rink, Kaza, in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was for the first time that the national-level ice hockey competition and development camp was being held in Himachal Pradesh.

He said ice hockey was one of the most popular winter sports in the world.

Thakur said the championship would also boost the tourism development in the region besides promoting ice hockey amongst the younger generation.

He said ice hockey was quite popular in Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kashmir and other Himalayan states.

“Here also it would give a boost to tourism development in this remote hinterland,” said the chief minister, adding that teams from Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, ITBP Ladakh, Chandigarh and Delhi were participating in this mega sports event.

Thakur said the first basic ice hockey 10-day coaching camp was organised at Kaza in 2019 by the state youth services and sports department in collaboration with the Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation.

He said the state government has announced the high-altitude sports centre in Kaza with an estimated cost of ₹16 crore. He said skate boots have been provided by the department of youth services and sports for training players at a cost of ₹27 lakh and ice rinks have been developed by the administration on a small scale in Lidang, Sagnam, Losar, Tabo and Hikmi. He announced ₹31,000 from his discretionary fund for the students of a local school for their cultural performance.

Thakur said the state government has recently given approval to the Swarna Jayanti Sports Policy, 2021, to give a boost to sports activities in the state. He said under the new policy, 3% reservation would be provided to sportspersons in government jobs and the diet money for them has also been enhanced more than double.

Under the revised policy, prize money of ₹3 crore would be given for winning a gold medal in Olympics, Winter Olympics or Paralympics. He said that the silver medallist will be given ₹2crore and the bronze medallist ₹1 crore, he said.

Besides, ₹15 lakh would be given for participating in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympics while Asian and Commonwealth medal winners would be given pension and Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award holders would get a monthly salary, he added.

Tribal development and information technology minister Ram Lal Markanda said that adequate provision has been made in the tribal budget and special focus was being laid on creating infrastructure in tribal areas.

The inaugural match was played between Delhi and Himachal, in which Delhi won 4-0. In the second match, Chandigarh won over Telangana 1-0.