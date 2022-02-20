Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

CM Jai Ram Thakur’s health parameters normal, likely to return to Shimla on Monday

CM Jai Ram Thakur, who is admitted to the AIIMS is likely to return back to Shimla on Monday. The Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday said his health parameters were normal
CM Jai Ram Thakur, who is admitted to the AIIMS is likely to return back to Shimla on Monday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to return back to the state capital on Monday. The Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday said his health parameters were normal.

“The health parameters of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi, for routine check-up are normal and he is under the observation of senior doctors of the institute,” said a government spokesman in a press release issued here Saturday. The chief minister is unwell and flew back to Delhi on Friday afternoon for a medical check-up.

He had been on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh to pay obeisance at different temples. He had returned to the state capital on Friday. He was scheduled to fly to Mandi and then to attend the marriage function in Hamirpur. In the wake of his ill health, all programmes and engagements were cancelled.

Jai Ram Thakur on Friday morning had visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College’s cardiac wing along with his wife for a medical check-up. Thakur spent nearly two hours in the hospital before he returned back to his official residence Oak over. Thakur’s wife Sadhana, who is also a government physician, accompanied him to the hospital. The chief minister had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night after he returned from Hyderabad.

