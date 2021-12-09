Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM lays stones for devp projects worth 20 cr in Anandpur Sahib
Addressing a public gathering at the auditorium in Virasat-e-Khalsa after paying obeisance to Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Channi said: “Guruji’s legacy of religious tolerance, secularism and freedom of faith would ever guide the humanity till eternity to live in peace and harmony in an egalitarian society”
Channi digitally laid the foundation stones of four projects, including the modernization and upgrade of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum.
ByHT Correspondent

Anandpur Sahib

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday laid the foundation stones of development projects worth 20 crore dedicated to mark the 346th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur.

Addressing a public gathering at the auditorium in Virasat-e-Khalsa after paying obeisance to Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Channi said: “Guruji’s legacy of religious tolerance, secularism and freedom of faith would ever guide the humanity till eternity to live in peace and harmony in an egalitarian society.”

He said: “Today is a day of introspection to follow the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to propagate the message of universal love, amity and brotherhood in every nook and corner of the world.”

On the occasion, Channi digitally laid the foundation stones of four projects, including the modernization and upgrade of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore, nature park to be developed and named after Guru Teg Bahadur over an area of 62 acres at a cost of 10 crore with the plantation of those trees which finds mention in the Bani of Guru Granth Sahib, 1 MW Solar project at a cost of 4.16 crore and second phase of Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial at a cost of 2.63 crore.

Acceding to the request of Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh, who also represents the Anandpur Sahib assembly constituency, Channi announced 5 crore for a community centre to facilitate the local residents for organising social functions and a fire brigade station within the local municipal council.

