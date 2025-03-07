CM Mann breaks ground for key medical hub in Dera Bassi

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for the Sri Sukhmani Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, marking a significant step towards bolstering healthcare accessibility in the region. The institute aims to deliver quality medical services to all residents. “The government is actively pushing the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ initiative to ensure healthcare for everyone,” CM Mann stated at the ceremony. (HT Photo)

“The government is actively pushing the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ initiative to ensure healthcare for everyone,” CM Mann stated at the ceremony. He underscored the crucial role of medical colleges in strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure, producing skilled doctors, and expanding MBBS seat availability for Punjab students.

This new facility will be the second medical college in Mohali district, complementing the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. Mann also highlighted the success of the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics established across the state, which have significantly improved healthcare access for numerous residents.

CM Mann extended his best wishes to students participating in LAMHA-2025, the youth festival organised by the Sri Sukhmani Institute. He urged students to remain focused and work diligently, sharing anecdotes from his own college days. “Winning has always been my passion, and I have always maintained a positive mindset to achieve victory,” he said.

He advised students to cultivate their own unique identity while remaining humble, stressing that these qualities are essential for success in any field.