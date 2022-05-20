CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional troops to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government. “There have been regular inputs that some elements are trying to disturb hard-earned peace in Punjab. Therefore, I have requested the home minister to allot additional forces for security of the state,” he told reporters.

Mann said that 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 will be sanctioned by the Union home ministry soon. One company paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

The CM also conveyed concern over the increasing drug and weapon smuggling from across the border through drone and impressed upon the home minister to immediately provide anti-drone technology to state for foiling such attempts, according to an official release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Issue notification for purchase of basmati on MSP’

He also requested the Union minister to issue notification for the purchase of basmati on minimum support price (MSP) to try and bring the farmers out of wheat-paddy cycle. “It will help in saving the precious resource in form of water in the state, besides giving boost to crop diversification in the state,” he informed Shah. During his meeting with protesting farmers, Mann had assured to take up the issue with the central government.

Seeks ₹500 per quintal relief on wheat

He also sought compensation of ₹500 per quintal for low yield of wheat grain in the state. Due to intense heat during this summer season, the wheat grains in Punjab have been damaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also sought repeal of the order pertaining to changes made in the norms for filling up the post of members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).