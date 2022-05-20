CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional troops to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state.
The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government. “There have been regular inputs that some elements are trying to disturb hard-earned peace in Punjab. Therefore, I have requested the home minister to allot additional forces for security of the state,” he told reporters.
Mann said that 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 will be sanctioned by the Union home ministry soon. One company paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.
The CM also conveyed concern over the increasing drug and weapon smuggling from across the border through drone and impressed upon the home minister to immediately provide anti-drone technology to state for foiling such attempts, according to an official release.
‘Issue notification for purchase of basmati on MSP’
He also requested the Union minister to issue notification for the purchase of basmati on minimum support price (MSP) to try and bring the farmers out of wheat-paddy cycle. “It will help in saving the precious resource in form of water in the state, besides giving boost to crop diversification in the state,” he informed Shah. During his meeting with protesting farmers, Mann had assured to take up the issue with the central government.
Seeks ₹500 per quintal relief on wheat
He also sought compensation of ₹500 per quintal for low yield of wheat grain in the state. Due to intense heat during this summer season, the wheat grains in Punjab have been damaged.
He also sought repeal of the order pertaining to changes made in the norms for filling up the post of members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
-
This should start with one of his paheliyan, or riddles. In Sufism, a death anniversary is celebrated, not mourned, and the celebrations began last night in central Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, where Khusro's grave lies. Khusro isn't only celebrated for his verses. Devoted to a Sufi who was disdainful of emperors, Khusro himself made his living by serving in their courts. Khusro also compiled a Hindi-Persian dictionary and composed several wordplay riddles.
-
Despite 66% dip in mustard yield, Punjab farmers reaping bumper profits
Notwithstanding an estimated fall in the yield of up to 66% or three quintals per acre, mustard growers in Punjab are hoping to recover production losses in the coming weeks of the 2022-23 rabi marketing season following jump in rates. Market watchers say farmers are being paid ₹6,200-7,000 per quintal which is up to 39% higher than the MSP of ₹5,050.
-
Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand
The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.
-
DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill.
-
SHO among four shot at in Yamunanagar village, accused held
Station in-charge of Chappar police station sub-inspector Jagdish Chander, assistant sub-inspector Ram Kumar and two locals were injured after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Yamunanagar's Kalapur village on Thursday. Alleged shooter Parwinder Singh was nabbed at the crime spot and is being questioned, said superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal. At least eight cops, including an emergency response vehicle (ERV) Dial 112, reached the village first, Goyal added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics