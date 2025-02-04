CM Omar Abdullah lauds J&K, Ladakh NCC cadets for exemplary performance at Republic Day Parade

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised the achievements of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, emphasising their remarkable representation during the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah taking selfie with cadets during the felicitation of NCC cadets, who returned after attending Delhi's Republic Day Parade, in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Omar made these remarks during an interaction programme organised for 127 NCC cadets from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who participated in the 2025 Republic Day celebrations.

Highlighting the extraordinary feat of a Jammu and Kashmir girl cadet Ekta Kumari, who commanded the all-women NCC contingent at the parade, the chief minister remarked, “This is not a small achievement. The images of her leading the contingent resonated globally, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir’s commitment to discipline and unity.”

“She didn’t just lead the 17 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir; she commanded the entire national contingent of girls, marching proudly before not just our nation, but a global audience,” said Omar.

“Republic Day isn’t just seen by those present at Kartavya Path or watching television in India; it is broadcast worldwide. The world witnessed what Jammu and Kashmir has to offer.”

He commended their dedication and spirit they brought to the national stage. “Your presence on Kartavya Path symbolised not just personal dedication but also the vibrant spirit of our region. This year, 127 cadets from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh—alongside military cadets, support staff and trainers—represented us with immense pride,” he said.

CM also lauded the cadets for their cultural performance, which won third prize among teams from across the country. “This achievement speaks volumes about your hard work and unity. Your cultural presentation infused with the rich traditions of our land captured the hearts of many and brought honour to J&K,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal experiences during his school days as NCC cadet, the chief minister shared, “Your triumph takes me back to my school days. While I never had the privilege of marching on Rajpath (Kartavya Path), my time as head boy and NCC cadet taught me invaluable lessons in leadership and discipline. The crisp commands, the camaraderie and the spirit of teamwork have stayed with me throughout my life.”