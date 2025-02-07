CM Omar holds another round of pre-budget consultation

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, during a continued pre-budget consultation with stakeholders, on Thursday, emphasises that feedback from public representatives is crucial as they remain directly connected with the people. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (ANI)

As part of this exercise, Omar held a series of consultative meetings with the district development council (DDC) chairpersons and members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) from Baramulla, Udhampur, Kulgam and Ramban districts.

Addressing the participants, he reiterated the government’s commitment to an inclusive budget-making process. “The assembly may pass the budget, but it should not be framed in isolation. Our aim is to ensure that the proposals of people’s representatives, including DDC chairpersons and MLAs, are considered and their needs and aspirations are reflected in the budget,” he stated.

He further highlighted that such consultations provide a clear picture of ground realities, enabling the government to formulate policies that effectively address public concerns. “These discussions will not only help us in short-term budget planning but will also contribute to long-term policy formulation, ensuring that governance priorities align with the needs of the people,” he added.

During the meeting, DDC chairpersons and MLAs of the concerned districts presented their demands related to roads, health infrastructure, power supply, rural development, water supply, education, sports facilities, recruitment, irrigation & flood control and animal husbandry.

Additionally, concerns regarding urban development, forest clearances, drug menace, tourism promotion, solid liquid waste management, parking facilities and new development projects were also discussed.

Omar thanked the public representatives for their suggestions and insights, and emphasised that the primary objective of these meetings is to formulate a people-centric budget by incorporating their valuable input and listening to their feedback.