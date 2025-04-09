CM Saini reviews preparations for PM Modi’s Hisar visit

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed new terminal building and inaugurate the air services on April 14. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed new terminal building and inaugurate the air services on April 14. (HT Photo)

The chief minister held a meeting with officials and reviewed the arrangements being made for the Prime Minister’s visit. He said that currently two weekly flights from Hisar to Ayodhya have been scheduled. As demand increases, more routes will be added. In fact, bookings for the inaugural flight were completed within just two hours of opening the portal, he said.

Responding to a question regarding airport safety from wild animals, the chief minister said Hisar airport spans nearly 7,200- acre, of which 2,000- acre area is secured by a boundary wall. While a few animals may occasionally wander into such a large area, all are being relocated to safer zones, and the work will be completed soon, he assured.

Saini said that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 800 MW supercritical unit in Yamunanagar, being built at the cost of ₹7,272 crore, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

The Prime Minister will officially start the flight services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. This development will benefit not only Hisar but also large parts of Punjab and Rajasthan, he said, adding Maharaja Agrasen airport will also attract major industrial units, boosting employment and investment in the region, according to a statement.