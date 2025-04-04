CM Saini to launch 200 kisan canteens on August 15

Haryana government on Thursday said that 200 new Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens will be launched by August this year. Haryana government on Thursday said that 200 new Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens will be launched by August this year. (HT File)

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. In the Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens, farmers and labourers will be provided fresh and hygienic food at the subsidised rate of only ₹10 per “thali.”

Currently, 175 subsidised food canteens are operational at various locations throughout the state. These canteens are managed by members of women self-help groups (SHGs).

Saini directed that work to identify locations for these Canteens be started at the earliest. A target has been set to open a total of 600 such canteens in the state in a phased manner, he added.

DCs, SDMs to personally attend Samadhan Shivirs daily, address public grievances on the spot: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday interacted with the public at the Samadhan Shivirs organised at the district and sub-divisional levels via video conferencing. During the interaction, Saini also instructed the deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to personally attend the Shivirs daily and address the grievances of the people on the spot, ensuring swift and effective resolution of issues.

The chief minister also sought details from the DCs and SDMs regarding the number of complaints received, complaints resolved, and those still pending. He was informed that, from October to March 2025, out of 18,925 complaints received at Samadhan Shivirs across all districts, 10,955 complaints have been resolved, 6,639 are pending, and 1,331 have been rejected. Similarly, at the Samadhan Shivirs organised in urban local bodies across the state during the same period, out of 8,635 complaints received, 5,761 have been resolved, 1,813 are pending and 1,061 have been rejected.