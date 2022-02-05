CM squad initiates probe against MDU assistant professor for ‘forging documents’ to get job

A team of Haryana chief minister squad has initiated probe against Sunita Dhingra, an assistant professor of computer science and engineering at UIET in Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), for allegedly concealing facts in her application form and forging documents while availing the assistant professor’s job back in 2008.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM squad on Friday questioned Dhingra at MDU and the latter assured the team to cooperate during the probe.

Talking over phone, Dhingra said she gave it in written to the team that all her documents are original and she did not conceal any fact to avail the job.

“Repeated complaints have been filed against me and my husband Ashwani Dhingra, who is also a professor at MDU, to take revenge as we are fighting multiple cases against former MDU vice-chancellor (V-C) BK Punia and his associates. Police at the PGIMS police station had violated Section 39 of the CrPC while registering an FIR against me on the basis of a false complaint in 2018. One Suresh Kumar Nandal, who has links with the former V-C’s group and is neither an employee of MDU nor associated with the university administration in any capacity, had made the complaint on presumptions and conjectures,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The former V-C’s group had plotted Suresh against me after the vigilance bureau started a probe against him and his associates. They have filed multiple complaints against us. The MDU authorities told us in an RTI reply that they did not give my documents to anyone then from where did Suresh get my documents?” she questioned.

She said the complaint against her was found to be false after many probes and it was cancelled as well but the PGIMS police did not submit the closure report.

“On February 2, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had directed the Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) to take appropriate action within eight weeks on a complaint lodged by my husband. We had sought disciplinary and legal action against the then PGIMS SHO Davender Mann, ASI Naresh Kumar and other cops for registering false FIR against me even before the varsity authorities initiated a probe. If I have done anything wrong, I am ready to face the consequences,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fact-finding committee seeks strict action against Dhingra

As per the MDU’s five-member fact-finding committee, which submitted its report on April 12, 2018, Sunita had concealed facts on her application form and submitted forged certificates issued by registrar NC College of Engineering, Israna, Panipat on May 21, 2008 addressed to the principal GPES, Loharu (Bhiwani), thus, strict action should be taken by the university authorities.

“An FIR should be registered against Sunita and others for supporting her in forging documents and getting its copy attested. Due to non-cooperation of Gate, office, IIT, Kanpur, the committee has no mechanism to verify the originality of GATE-2007 scoreboard of Sunita Dhingra,” the fact-finding committee (headed by Renu Chugh) report mentioned, a copy of which is with HT and available on the varsity’s official site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thus, the university should probe in the manner by handing over the case to competent independent investigation agency including forensic and other specified agency as may deem it,” the report mentioned.

One of the fact-finding committee’s members, pleading anonymity, said the report was tabled in the 268th meeting of the varsity’s executive council on June 6, 2019 under item number 7 but the authorities had failed to take any action against Sunita.

“Later, she sent us notices and lodged complaints against us. We are surprised why the V-C and the registrar did not take strict action. The establishment branch comes under the registrar and all her documents were submitted there then why no action was taken against her for concealing the facts?” the committee member added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former MDU V-C Prof BK Punia said it is his duty to initiate a probe after receiving any complaint.

“I have no personal enmity with Sunita or her husband Ashwani Dhingra. It is the duty of every administrator to open an inquiry after receiving a complaint and I did the same. During my tenure, I had never met or interacted with Sunita. Her husband had received me many times as he was the president there,” the former V-C added.

Despite repeated attempts, MDU registrar Gulshan Taneja and vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh could not be reached for comments on the matter.