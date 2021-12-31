CMC physiotherapy students shine in university results

Ludhiana Faculty members of the College of Physiotherapy at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) on Thursday lauded its 2018 batch students for doing well in the university results, which were announced by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, (BFUHS) Faridkot earlier this week.

CMC&H director William Bhatti congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the institution and thanked the faculty for nurturing its students.

Speaking on the occasion, College of Physiotherapy principal Sandeep Singh Saini lauded the students and members of faculty for their outstanding achievements.

He also highlighted the importance of physiotherapy and the rising need of physiotherapists, before pointing out that the department, having been established in early 60s, had become a pioneer in the field.

.Ankita topped the college’s aggregate result list, securing 72%. Fellow student Niroy, scored distinction in the subject of Orthopaedics while Shivansh, Sukhjeevan Kaur and Simran Bagra also achieved the feat in Research Methodology.