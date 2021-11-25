CM Channi announces to underwrite Punjabi University’s 150 crore debt, doubles annual grant

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced to underwrite ₹150 crore debt of cash-strapped Punjabi University and double its annual grant.

The CM, who along with finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was on the varsity campus in Patiala, said, “It is the responsibility of the state government to support its premier educational institutions financially. We have decided to take care of the university’s debt.”

The university can work in a positive direction only if it is financially sound, he said, adding that from now the management need not to come like “beggars” to seek funds from the state government for its survival.

“The previous governments, particularly some CMs, didn’t take any step to help the university tide over the crisis it was going through. It is for this reason that the university — a proud flag-bearer of Punjabi language — has got entangled in a financial mess,” Channi said.

During his tenure as technical education minister, he attempted to help the university get out of the financial crisis, but the then CM (Amarinder Singh) didn’t pay any heed to the issue, he claimed.

In his address, Manpreet Badal said history was scripted by Channi by bringing a decade-old issue to a closure within two months of assuming charge as CM. “The university authorities met me and the CM on multiple occasions seeking special bailout package. The CM acted as the saviour of the institution which was established to propagate Punjabi language,” said Manpreet.

Vice-chancellor Prof Arvind expressed gratitude to the CM and the finance minister for pulling the university out of the fund crunch and assured that things will not come to such a pass again.

Channi also inaugurated the centre for restoration of ecosystem of Punjab and the centre for rural entrepreneurship and skill training on the campus.

MLA refuses to share stage with V-C, leaves venue

Earlier, Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur left CM Channi and other dignitaries red faced after he refused to share stage with V-C Prof Arvind, saying the latter was appointed by Amarinder Singh and that he was associated with some right-wing group.

Channi even tried to pacify the MLA but he left the venue in a huff.

Later, police detained gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana who was sitting in the auditorium.

Also, students associated with different unions started sloganeering demanding fee hike rollback when CM Channi was about to finish his speech.