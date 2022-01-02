CoBRA commando hailing from Sangrur killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Constable Varinder Singh, 25, a commando of the CRPF’s CoBRA unit, hailing from Lehragaga of Sangrur, was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagar Singh, the father of Varinder Singh, said his son was recruited in the CRPF in 2017 and after training in Odisha, he went to Madhya Pradesh. “He was currently on duty with a team of the 208th CoBRA unit. Varinder last visited us near Diwali. He was killed in an encounter in the forests. He wanted to join the Army. He fought bravely even after receiving bullet injuries. I am proud of my son,” he said.

It is learnt that his body will reach Lehragaga on Sunday where he will be cremated.