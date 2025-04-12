Col Bath assault case: UT police SIT starts probe, visits Patiala

A special investigation team (SIT), set up to probe the assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath allegedly by police officials, on Friday visited Patiala to collect evidence, inspect the crime scene, and record statements of key witnesses. The SIT will also analyse CCTV footage related to the incident. All the accused police officers are currently absconding.

The SIT that has been formally notified by Chandigarh Police comprises DSP Dheeraj Kumar, Inspector Gyan Singh, two sub-inspectors, Sudesh Kumar and Mohan Kashyap, and two constables. It will be supervised by SP Manjeet Sheoran.

“This case should not be viewed as a conflict between two institutions—police versus the army. Both parties were off duty at the time of the incident. We will conduct a fair and impartial investigation. If required, we may seek an extension to ensure the probe is thorough. Our priority is to ensure justice is delivered.” SP Manjeet Sheoran said.

The SIT was formed after the Punjab and Haryana high court on April 3 transferred the probe from Punjab Police to Chandigarh Police due to concerns over delay in FIR registration and inaction against the accused officers. The court has set a four-month deadline to complete the probe. The high court, while expressing dissatisfaction with Punjab Police’s handling of the case, had provided the state government an option to get the investigation done through the CBI, Chandigarh Police, or a court-monitored SIT. The court eventually ordered that the investigation be conducted by Chandigarh Police, under the supervision of an IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre.