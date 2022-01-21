Cold wave continues in Himachal, higher reaches get fresh snow; Kufri shivers at -2°C

Cold wave continues to persist in Himachal Pradesh as the higher reaches in the state got fresh spell of snow while moderate rains occurred in middle hills and plains.

The MeT department has forecast bad weather till January 24. Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul said a yellow alert has been sounded for hailstorm and heavy rains in plains and heavy snowfall in middle and higher hills on January 22 and 23.

The Rohtang Pass in Kullu got 10 inches of snow, Chanshal peak of Shimla 5 inches of snowfall and South Portal of Atal Tunnel 4 inches. Gulaba too got five inches of snow.

Khara Pathar, Jalori Pass, and Koksar experienced 3 inches of snow each while famous hill stations Kufri and Narkanda got 2 inches of snow. Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti and Khirki in Shimla also got 2 inches of snow.

Kotgarh, Solang, Jahlma, Darcha, Kotgarh, Udaipur and Karchham got one inch of snowfall.

Chamba was the wettest place recording 11.5mm rainfall and Dalhousie 10mm rains. Dharamshala got 8.4mm rainfall, Kangra 8mm, Palampur 5.6mm, Bhunter 4.6mm, Shimla 2.2mm, Una 1.4mm and Nahan 1mm rainfall.

The rain and snow have also resulted in the mercury plunging several notches in parts of the state. Keylong remains the coldest with minimum temperature recorded at minus 7.9 degrees Celsius, Kalpa minus 2.6 degrees C, and Kufri minus 2 degrees C.

Manali was cold at 2.4 degrees C, Dalhousie 0.1 degrees C, Dharamshala 5.2 degrees C and Palampur 6 degrees C. State Capital Shimla saw a low of 3.1 degrees C.

149 roads closed

As many as 149 roads are closed for the traffic due to snowfall in the state. The highest 111 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti and 23 in Kullu. More than 30 water supply schemes have been hit. Twenty-four supply schemes have been affected in Lahaul-Spiti and 10 in Chamba.

