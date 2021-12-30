Cold wave grips Kashmir; Gulmarg shivers at -10. 4°C, Pahalgam records -5.4 °C

Despite bright sunshine, cold wave continued in Kashmir as Gulmarg recorded the lowest temperature with minus 10. 4°C.

After the light snowfall and overcast sky, most of the places in Kashmir saw a rise in day temperature due to the sunshine.

The MeT office has predicted cold wave-like conditions till the end of this month.

“There is no major snowfall till the end of this month as the weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean, which bring most of the precipitation in Kashmir, have subsided. However, there will be a fall in the night temperatures,” said a MeT official.

Gulmarg recorded another cold night with mercury going down to -10.4 °C. Another tourist spot Pahalgam recorded -5.4 °C.

Jammu registered 7.4 °C, Leh in Ladakh region observed -14.7°C while Dras which is the second coldest place in the world registered -17.4 °C.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, started on December 2.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with Chillai Kalan which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, followed by 20 more days from February 1 which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).