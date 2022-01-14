Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

Cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
A person rides a cycle on a cold and foggy morning.
A person rides a cycle on a cold and foggy morning.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Chandigarh

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Gurgaon's minimum temperature settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

However, Ambala registered an above normal temperature at 10.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2 degrees, while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur, too, experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees, while Moga registered a low of 5.9 degrees. Ludhiana's minimum settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cold wave
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out