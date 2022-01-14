Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda at 4.2°C coldest in Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

Bathinda at 4.2°C coldest in Punjab, Haryana

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3°C, the meteorological department said
In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2°C, while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C.
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 08:09 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday. Bathinda in Punjab reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2°C, according to the meteorological department.

Gurdaspur, too, experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.2°C, while Moga registered a low of 5.9°C. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C, Jalandhar a low of 8.6°C, and Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 8.8°C.

In Haryana, Hisar reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3°C, the meteorological department said.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.4°C, while Gurugram’s minimum temperature settled at 7.5°C. However, Ambala registered an above normal temperature at 10.3°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP