Bathinda at 4.2°C coldest in Punjab, Haryana
Bathinda at 4.2°C coldest in Punjab, Haryana

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3°C, the meteorological department said
In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2°C, while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C.
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 08:09 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday. Bathinda in Punjab reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2°C, according to the meteorological department.

Gurdaspur, too, experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.2°C, while Moga registered a low of 5.9°C. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C, Jalandhar a low of 8.6°C, and Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 8.8°C.

In Haryana, Hisar reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3°C, the meteorological department said.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.4°C, while Gurugram’s minimum temperature settled at 7.5°C. However, Ambala registered an above normal temperature at 10.3°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11°C.

